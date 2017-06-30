 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Acting President Osinbajo Attends The 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture On business Integrity

Advertisement

Advertisement - Mobile In-Article

Friday, 30 June 2017

Acting President Osinbajo Attends The 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture On business Integrity

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, at the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos yesterday..


Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, with Dr Christopher Kolade (L); Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule (R), flanked by other speakers during the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos, 29th June 2017. PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO






Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...