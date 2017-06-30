Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, with Dr Christopher Kolade (L); Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule (R), flanked by other speakers during the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos, 29th June 2017. PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO
Friday, 30 June 2017
Acting President Osinbajo Attends The 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture On business Integrity
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, at the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos yesterday..
