Bella David Anietie Emerges Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017

23 year old Bella David Anietie is a graduate from the department of microbiology ,University of Uyo ,Akwa Ibom State Nigeria.
The event held at Bespoke Event Center Lekki Lagos and had lots of VIP guests in attendance ...
Genevieve Nwaokike from Imo State emerged the 1st runner up MBFN PLANET and Aniebet Umana from Akwa Ibom State was crowned the 2nd runner up MBFN TOURISM 2017.
we wish them all the best in their reign .
The pageant was organized by Zanzy Entertainment also the producers of Mr Tourism Nigeria Pageant , sponsored by Classic Makeup USA and Dominio Del Rey Wine.
Congrats to her
*holds laughter
Congrats to them...
beautiful dress just like my sister's own on her wedding day.
Congratulobia to her.
