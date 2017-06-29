 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Bella David Anietie Emerges Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Bella David Anietie Emerges Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017

Sunday June 25th recorded another history in time as Akwa Ibom State born Bella David Anietie emerged Most Beautiful Face In Nigeria 2017----





23 year old Bella David Anietie is a graduate from the department of microbiology ,University of Uyo ,Akwa Ibom State Nigeria.
The event held at Bespoke Event Center Lekki Lagos and had lots of VIP guests in attendance ...









Genevieve Nwaokike from Imo State emerged the 1st runner up MBFN PLANET and Aniebet Umana from Akwa Ibom State was crowned the 2nd runner up MBFN TOURISM 2017.
we wish them all the best in their reign .


 The pageant was organized by Zanzy Entertainment also the producers of Mr Tourism Nigeria Pageant , sponsored by Classic Makeup USA and Dominio Del Rey Wine.


5 comments:

Miss Ess said...

Congrats to her

29 June 2017 at 10:01
Omasiri said...

*holds laughter

29 June 2017 at 10:07
Cute hajia Omo Mummy said...

Congrats to them...

29 June 2017 at 10:08
Yori Yori Princess Loveme Jeje said...

beautiful dress just like my sister's own on her wedding day.

29 June 2017 at 10:11
Alloy Chikezie said...

Congratulobia to her.

29 June 2017 at 10:15

