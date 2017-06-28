Former Beauty Queen Sandra Okagbue Stuns In New Photos...

The makeup is superb
Beautiful baby mama.
Ugegbe flavour I like her a lot And she seem reserved and not about the social media life.
This one that's calling herself ugogbe upandan, meanwhile Anna was the person flavour featured in that video, beauty without brain, forcing herself to be seen as flavour's favorite as if it's a trophy, nothing also to her name n destiny. I'm so happy Anna has moved on with her life, leaving her mistakes behind, knowing she has bigger things ahead of her. @Asanwa
Good
Asa nwa flavour
She's more beautiful without the whole painting abeg.
Ugegbe oyibo flavour.Ogoli malu obi di ya! Nwanyi manaria! Nwunye IJele!
Pontius Pilate fall on you.
Beautiful is an understatement o! Ada eji eje mba! Choi! I watched the virtuous woman song dedicated to her uncountable times last night. Ife love na eme. Shes truly worth it mehn.
She's very beautiful & lovely.God Bless Everyone.
Looking like Bianca Ojukwu's daughter, she is so pretty.
Abeg,i don't like it,looking too artificial
With all this, make favour wife you fast. we need to attend weddings with jollof rice cooked with firewood and adukpa
Ugegbe Flavor
She's really beautiful
Post a Comment
16 comments:
The makeup is superb
Beautiful baby mama.
Ugegbe flavour
I like her a lot
And she seem reserved and not about the social media life.
This one that's calling herself ugogbe upandan, meanwhile Anna was the person flavour featured in that video, beauty without brain, forcing herself to be seen as flavour's favorite as if it's a trophy, nothing also to her name n destiny.
I'm so happy Anna has moved on with her life, leaving her mistakes behind, knowing she has bigger things ahead of her.
@Asanwa
Good
Asa nwa flavour
She's more beautiful without the whole painting abeg.
Ugegbe oyibo flavour.Ogoli malu obi di ya! Nwanyi manaria! Nwunye IJele!
Pontius Pilate fall on you.
Beautiful is an understatement o! Ada eji eje mba! Choi! I watched the virtuous woman song dedicated to her uncountable times last night. Ife love na eme. Shes truly worth it mehn.
She's very beautiful & lovely.
God Bless Everyone.
Looking like Bianca Ojukwu's daughter, she is so pretty.
Abeg,i don't like it,looking too artificial
With all this, make favour wife you fast. we need to attend weddings with jollof rice cooked with firewood and adukpa
Ugegbe Flavor
She's really beautiful
Post a Comment