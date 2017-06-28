 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Former Beauty Queen Sandra Okagbue Stuns In New Photos...

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Former Beauty Queen Sandra Okagbue Stuns In New Photos...

Sandra Okagbue is so beautiful!!!

 The former beauty queen and mum of one with highlife crooner Flavour looks flawless and different in these new photos..






16 comments:

Miss Ess said...

The makeup is superb

28 June 2017 at 09:31
tHat mEssED uP sIllY giRl said...

Beautiful baby mama.

28 June 2017 at 09:33
CHI EXOTIC said...

Ugegbe flavour

I like her a lot
And she seem reserved and not about the social media life.

28 June 2017 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

This one that's calling herself ugogbe upandan, meanwhile Anna was the person flavour featured in that video, beauty without brain, forcing herself to be seen as flavour's favorite as if it's a trophy, nothing also to her name n destiny.
I'm so happy Anna has moved on with her life, leaving her mistakes behind, knowing she has bigger things ahead of her.

@Asanwa

28 June 2017 at 09:37
Bee10(mummytwins) said...

Good

28 June 2017 at 09:37
Dope BaBe said...

Asa nwa flavour

28 June 2017 at 09:37
Miss Juliet said...

She's more beautiful without the whole painting abeg.

28 June 2017 at 09:38
Anonymous said...

Ugegbe oyibo flavour.Ogoli malu obi di ya! Nwanyi manaria! Nwunye IJele!

28 June 2017 at 09:38
de law williams said...

Pontius Pilate fall on you.

28 June 2017 at 09:39
SANDY YO said...

Beautiful is an understatement o! Ada eji eje mba! Choi! I watched the virtuous woman song dedicated to her uncountable times last night. Ife love na eme. Shes truly worth it mehn.

28 June 2017 at 09:40
Esther Okoro said...

She's very beautiful & lovely.





God Bless Everyone.

28 June 2017 at 09:40
QUEEN AMY Loves ACCESS BANK said...

Looking like Bianca Ojukwu's daughter, she is so pretty.

28 June 2017 at 09:41
LUCILE COCONUT OIL, CARROT OIL AND BLACK SOAP ABUJA 07059605320 Pin- 2BC6235E said...

Abeg,i don't like it,looking too artificial

28 June 2017 at 09:42
Yori Yori Princess Loveme Jeje said...

With all this, make favour wife you fast. we need to attend weddings with jollof rice cooked with firewood and adukpa

28 June 2017 at 09:42
Kachi said...

Ugegbe Flavor

28 June 2017 at 09:46
Cinnamon Apple said...

She's really beautiful

28 June 2017 at 09:46

