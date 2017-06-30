He Was Expelled - WHAT NEXT?

I am sure you are familiar with the story of the envious 12year old boy who tried to poison his classmate because she was more intelligent......
Was expelling him the right thing to do?The problem was not solved but moved somewhere else and if the young man does not get help and counselling he might succeed next time.
I do not think expelling him was the right thing....They could have suspended him and sent him to get some counselling on how to curb his jealousy...You see being jealous is OK if it helps you become a better person....Being competitive is OK if it is positive.
I may be wrong though but I would like to know your input on this.....
What could have influenced this child at this young age to want to poison someone?
