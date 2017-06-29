Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned -OMG!

The Bauchi State Police Command, have made a breakthrough in their investigation of the cause of death of Bauchi blogger, Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi, whose corpse was discovered just 3 days after he was killed on March 12, 2017.
Investigation and subsequent arrests, have revealed that the killers who committed the said crime were hired by the late blogger’s ex-girlfriend who felt betrayed following his intention to marry another woman.
In a statement issued today, Wednesday, June 28th, by spokesperson of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, it was revealed that Police detectives successfully recovered the deceased Mercedes Benz 300 model on May 27 at Edo State and arrested two additional suspects.
This is coming after detectives attached to Anti kidnapping unit of the Command arrested four suspects but the deceased vehicle was nowhere to be found.
Here are excerpts from the statement:
1.Earnest Danladi ‘m’ aged 30 years of Pankshin LGA of Plateau State
2.Freedom Idom ‘m’ aged 35 years of Awen East LGA of Edo State.
“Investigation also revealed that suspects were hired by one of the victim’s girl friends who felt betrayed following his intention to marry another woman.”
Finally, efforts are being intensified to apprehend the Lady after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution.
