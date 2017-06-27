 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Marraige Proposal At SDK BV Abuja Party 2017

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Marraige Proposal At SDK BV Abuja Party 2017

Today Saturday June 27,2017 SDK Abuja Blog visitors had a small party and this young man proposed to this young woman whom he met via Stella's Singles Mingle....
Congrats to them for making it Official.
More photos from the party will be posted tomorrow as soon as i get them.
28 comments:

sexy Daddy said...

Wow they look so beautiful.I must propose in the incoming SDK phone Party. Side eyes at amebos.

27 June 2017 at 22:53
Rocky said...

Sharp man... He doesn't have to pay for a venue, just come for free and propose... LMAO.
I hope he discussed it first with her, someone like me wouldn't appreciate a 'public proposal' like this

Someone even made a comment earlier today about marriage proposal, haha best of luck guys

27 June 2017 at 22:54
Anonymous said...

Congratulations to them. I was there life and direct...it was wow...the height if the event!

27 June 2017 at 22:55
Doppelgänger said...

Awwww congratulations to the couple but that his red and white get up reminds me of... Holds laugh, it's bed time 😀

27 June 2017 at 22:56
Blackberry said...

Congrats!

27 June 2017 at 22:56
#Miss Kay# said...

This is soo sweet, STELLA Saturday bawo??

27 June 2017 at 22:57
Shennel said...

Awwww congratulations

27 June 2017 at 22:58
Monkeynofine said...

Wow this is beautiful, right thing at the right time😊 red and white Best combo

27 June 2017 at 23:01
Monkeynofine said...

Beautiful couple

27 June 2017 at 23:02
finest mama said...

Today is Tuesday not Saturday @Stella. Congratulations

27 June 2017 at 23:02
miss kenefo said...

How lovely. I'm glad there are happy endings from the s and m posts. I wish them a long and happy marriage filled with kids and prosperity. God bless them.

27 June 2017 at 23:04
Lady Bug said...

Wow!,this is so nice, waiting for my proposal @ Lagos SDK party😂😂😂😂

27 June 2017 at 23:06
RIPUDEX Quality Slippers shoes.Wholesale & retail said...

Wow! Good one. SDK blog is for real!!!

27 June 2017 at 23:06
Anonymous said...

Hmmmm, congratulations to them. God bless them

27 June 2017 at 23:07
Bootylycious diva said...

congrats to them.

27 June 2017 at 23:07
Makason said...

Wow wow wow
Wow wow wow
Wow wow wow
10000 likes.
Lovely.

Congrats to both.
SDK blog rocks
SDK blog rocks..

27 June 2017 at 23:08
Cisca Chesca said...

Awwwwwww
This is so lovely!

27 June 2017 at 23:08
SWAG LAFRESH said...

Awwwwwww this is lovely.

Congrats to both of you.

27 June 2017 at 23:09
Lady j said...

Woooh a big congrat to them.

27 June 2017 at 23:10
AdeEsther (need quick loan? Call 09087090732) said...

Yeah we witnessed it. Congrats to them

27 June 2017 at 23:11
Olivia Silk said...

Wow
Congrats!

27 June 2017 at 23:12
Makason said...

It is Working
It is working
It is working
It is working

Yes,Stella's Single and Mingle is working.

It is working
It is working.

God bless them both.

God bless Stella.

It is working.
It is working

Yes,I am Shouting it.

27 June 2017 at 23:12
Cynhams Cakes, Abuja. said...

Yes o. Bros finally put a ring on it.

S & m bringing people together since 1806.

27 June 2017 at 23:13
Makason said...

Congrats to them..

It is working.

27 June 2017 at 23:13
Anonymous said...

When are we seeing the wedding and happy married life, please we do not want to read chronicles touch in the marrows or any "anonymous night post".

27 June 2017 at 23:15
Promzy Sam said...

Congratulation to both of them, i pray their marriage should not be like some of our celebrities marriage that join today crash tomorrow.

27 June 2017 at 23:16
Roseflower said...

Wow!!
Congratulations to our latest blog couple. May love and happiness make your future home its permanent abode in Jesus name.Amen.

27 June 2017 at 23:17
Anonymous said...

Hateful comment. Bitter soul. Wish them well and shut your trap

27 June 2017 at 23:20

