Thrusday In House News

Good day everyone...................Off to get my hot glass of Latte Machiatto..
What are you having for Lunch?
I can smell the Egusi soup and assorted meat for Saturday groove..chei,Saturday come already!..LOL
@Michibliss ON INSTAGRAM COVERS IHN
She is a photographer!
Happy Birthday once again babe.Please follow her if you need professional coverage of anything photography....
What a man can do....
The Acting President Official photographer is a lady Novo Isioro and she is good.!
Kisses!
.......................................................................................
INTERESTING CHAT BETWEEN LAWYER AND CLIENT
A man who was almost divorcing his wife sent me a chat concerning a popular Lawyer who tried to zero in and sleep with her all in the name of trying to get her a divorce..The couple have made up and will no longer divorce and the wife who was just playing along,showed her hubby the chat and he sent it to me...He wants the world to know the kind of person this Lawyer is......The part he toasted her and was begging for yes is so hilarious..smooth talker he is....
I am thinking if i should just move on and mind my business since the couple have made up,I mean what is the use getting involved and wanting to have the Lawyer disgraced?I dont think the Lawyer is a nice person but who i be to Judge am?
The woman also encouraged him by playing along and she probably told her hubby cos she feared the Lawyer might as well.....you get?
Should I post the chat or not?The Lawyer is popular on a social media platform and has a few serious brouhahas here and there.
.....................................................................................
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ALERT:
Stella more of God's blessings and protection over you and ur family in JESUS name,greetings to SDKs blog family. am doing this on behalf of my neighbor named Chinyere with three kinds and the third is just barely a year old,thou I don't have her phone number.
Stella dearest,what woke us up this morning was the cry of this woman and the sound of beating,my husband and a neighbor rushed up to their flat to stopped the beast of horseband but to their surprise,the door was locked,they knocked and banged but no answer,hmmmm,my husband left and the beast keep beating her,a breasting mother,she managed to moved out from their room to the balcony and was crying and calling on an elderly woman leaving opposite our building for help that Ekene(the horseband)wants to kill her,he dragged her inside while continue punching her,then my husband and woman rushed upstair to their flat again,yet the door is still on locked.
they asked the house help to open the door immediately,she said her Master said that no body should open the door,the woman ordered her in a harsh tone before she ran and opened the door and step back immediately to avoid the Master's beating,he was stopped from hitting her further and when asked what went wrong,he said that the wife took his #50000,and my husband asked the woman,she said that yesterday her baby was sick and she asked the horseband to give her money,he said that he has no money that what of the money he gave her (#3000)to buy drug for the baby,she said that she had bought drug and gave the baby but his temperature was still very high and baby is getting weak and she had to collect his money and took baby to hospital.
This the same man beat up this woman when her baby was just three months and when he was heating her,she wanted to dodge the blow,it landed on the baby's eyes,even the blood shot the baby sustained is yet to cleared off,this happened in her mom's present ooo,then her mom came for the omugwo,when this woman was pregnant,he beat her that she had blood shot round her eyes, this horseband stripped this woman stake naked before the boys serving him(boy boys) and the kids,she had begged him to allowed her to start something or work,he said not in his house,ok go rent a room for her and the kids so that she will be alive to train her kids,the beast refused not that the money is not there.all these and more she narrated to my husband this morning even shows my husband the injuries she had sustained due to the constant hitting.
Stella if we keep quiet this man will kill this woman one day cos its not his thrd but he constantly,she said its becos of her kids she's bearing all these,and when ever he start,he would lock the door,so that no body will gain entrance,that's make it that neighbours don't come to her rescue once the wild beast start to act.
Stella if there's any NGO that would come to her rescue I believe she so appreciate it,she's dying in silent,she said that it's because she has nobody, that she come from a poor background
that's why, he treat her like a nobody.Stella dear pls post if there are any BVs that can help give out direct contact of organization that fight for women and domestic violence thou she's not aware that am doing this.here's the address:27 Babatunde Olodi Apapa by Wilmer crescent. Lagos.in case if its needed.may God's Grac bide with you. Thanks so much,your generation shall be called BLESSED.
It is good that you are speaking out for her but did she tell you she wants to leave?So many of them always go back and end up getting killed...It is always good when couples make up but when you hear some stories you just pray for them to go their separate ways..like this one.
I am sure someone will locat her from the description.....That is all we can hope for.for now.
Please anyone who knows any human rights organisation should bring their attention to thiy story,lest we say '' had I known'' later.
.......................................................................................
BUSINESS MEME
.......................................................................................
Vacancy for professional hair stylists and barbers
An exotic newly furnished unisex saloon located in the heart of porthacourt(rumuobiakani axis) is looking for a professional stylist /makeup artist and a professional barber to hire. If interested whatsapp or call 08025362839.
Regards Sexy Daddy.
.......................................................................................
BED SITTER IN ENUGU
I have a bed sitter for rent at independence layout Enugu. It is fairly furnished and still has 9 months rent running. It would be good for a corp member, student or a working class that needs accommodation at the interim while trying to settle down. Please call or sms-07086931428 if interested. Thank you so much
.......................................................................................
BUSINESS MEME
.......................................................................................
38 comments:
In House News…
*tearpant**tearbra*
Joblesshousewife
Hey JHW, how far na? Been a while oh.... Have you forfeied your IHN first Position?
How do you expect someone using a Samsung phone, an Infinix charger, a Tecno powerbank and a Nokia earpiece to be faithful?
Yeah, I'm back to Lagos.
Hi Lady Bug
Hi Sharon Aminu
Hi IBK
Hi Yemi7up
Hi everybody
😂😂😂😂😂 🏃🏃🏃
*Larry was here*
First
I came first..
It is working..
People will pronounce "Nurse" as "Nerse"....
Until someone is dieing then its " Noorsu"😀😀
......
Present
Inhouse to ti sure baje!
Stella come and chop the egusi I prepared with egg yesterday. ... ooooh my lord so yummy! The aroma is heavenly 😊😊😊😊 if u don't add egg to ya egusi you're a learner!
IHN is here.I hate wife beaters.God bless Stella immensely.
Good day everyone, may God bless our hustle. Nice pic 👆 there face of IHN. God, pls, let me deliver safely, provide for my family too... Amen cos I know there's God on this blog.
Ihn is here,let me go back and read.
Believe in the power of your dreams! No matter what you are going through...know that you have the power not to just survive...you can thrive and live your best life ever! You have GREATNESS within you!
IHN ☑
I'm so having a hot cuppa tea. It's been raining cats and dogs here.
I pray that DV victim gets help asap. It's just so sad that the one that's suppose to protect you becomes your nightmare. It's well.
Rice and beans with goat meat as lunch, I have stopped taking soft drinks, one is avoiding heavy flow, sugar. I would have wash it down with a glass of juice. Face of in house you are beautiful, domestic violence oluwa save your children.
Miracle working God. Your name is Yahweh!!!?
Ah baba. You too good.
Hello ppl
I hope the lawyer is not Cestus kiyamo 😂😂😂😂
Festus
My people what can one use to cure ulcer, this everyday being on medication is not helping matters, I need permanent solution be it herb or English medicine.
Lunch???
Commint buka in a bit.
@ the lawyer and client.
The lawyer is very unprofessional quite alright but as an adult you either say yes or no to his advances and move on
If he was gonna rape you and you escaped, then yes, expose him. But that he was toasting you? Abeg!
@DV,
Hmnnn.....why can't the woman leave that man before he kills her? Some marriages though...
My WhatsApp msgs has refused to deliver o
Martins pls come to my aid
Tet darling... Say hi to me na. I 'haf misser' your comments.
Beloved... Kontinu.
yayi I see hark culinary. biko make Una patronise my brother. thank you Stella.
I hate it when women say they don't v anywhere to go. Is better u go to your parents house alive n hope for better days
How is u ppl
Help a sista oooooo, does urine therapy really help for pimples? What else can I use? Pimples n spots are really partying hard on my face...
An answer when mild,turns away rage.
Good afternoon everyone
Wet!wet!afternoon
#iamafruitfulvine
Hi fam
Been a while, otekwana.This work won't let me be great. That was how I missed the Abuja party. It's well. Shout out to all the pharmacists and health care practioners in here,jisienu ike.
A na-m abia
Bvs in Benin city, pls which other place can I do an upgrade on my phone apart from omegatron at airport road
That domestic violence:
It is that "money" that she saw and got married to him
She is staying because of "that money" not her kids
And poster, your English generates energy
These women, is it that they don't have men in their families? How can a man beat up my sister n I keep mum? Unless she don't want anyone interfering, haba! If she offends u n u can't control urself, send her packing pls.
Poster of domestic violence story did you say the man beat up the woman when her mum came and she still stayed back?he beats her naked in front of nwaboy and she is still staying because of her kids? What a pity. Anyone interfering should be careful cos I won't be surprised she would say her husband has never raised his hands on her. God I'm grateful I married with my sense. I will never take verbal abuse talk more of beating, I never see that man. It is well with the woman
I feel liking... 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
I have learnt to keep my mouth shut and maintain a long distance whenever couples are having issues and it has saved me a million "thank God i stayed in my lane" Sigh.
Nne just pray for her. You wouldnt want to be the reason why her marriage failed. Coz wen it does you will be the one to take the blame.
Amen to your prayers
👆
How?*throws up*
Post a Comment