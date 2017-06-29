 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Woman Allegedly Welcomes Patter Of Tiny Lizard

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Woman Allegedly Welcomes Patter Of Tiny Lizard

Holy Christ!!!





A Facebook user Michael Jaja Alleges that a woman laboured and birthed a tiny lizard...

He says
“I dey hear for ear, today I see life…
A woman in Rumuosi Community in Obio/Akpor LGA went into labour and was delivered of a life Lizard, wickedness in high places.God have mercy and heal her of her pains.”


11 comments:

STARRY LARRY said...

God dey






*Larry was here*

29 June 2017 at 11:03
Cute hajia Omo Mummy said...

OMG!

29 June 2017 at 11:04
amanda favour said...

Hmmmm.... Ife Na eme

29 June 2017 at 11:05
Etsako Pearl said...

Blood of Jesus!
I jump and pass.

29 June 2017 at 11:07
Etsako Pearl said...

Blood of Jesus!
I jump and pass.🏃

29 June 2017 at 11:08
LOLO IDEATO said...

Jesus!!!

They've exchanged her baby with a lizard

This is why I'll hide my bump from day 1 to when I deliver!

Hiding it is just sexy

29 June 2017 at 11:08
Anonymous said...

Stella this your headline is v hilarious . Peter of tiny lizard indeed. May God comfort the woman

29 June 2017 at 11:08
Madame koinkoin a.k.a 'peace lover" said...

God forbids bad thing.

29 June 2017 at 11:10
Reared alert said...

I don't know y? But whatever happened , may God cause the heart of man to repent and heal this woman of this trauma in Jesus Name , I pray . Amen

29 June 2017 at 11:11
Rredalert concierge said...

Lord take control.

29 June 2017 at 11:12
Esther Okoro said...

Witches & wizards in action. I reject it in Jesus Name. Amen.





God Bless Everyone.

29 June 2017 at 11:19

