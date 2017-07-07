Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit to the Family of Elder Statesman Maitama Sule

While on the visit, the Acting President paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Kano. According to the Acting President, "One of the things for me that is heart-warming is that we can still talk about a truly great Nigerian. You know these days, sometimes it’s hard to find role models, very difficult to find people who you can say - I would like to be like this person."
"I do not know how many people spoke the English language better than Alhaji Maitama Sule. If there’s anything that I would have wanted to take away from him before he left, it’s that great power of oratory and eloquence that he had."
Video by: Damie Okulaja
photos by Novo Isioro
No comments:
Post a Comment