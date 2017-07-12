Actress, Damilola Adegbite Wants To Know If It Is Wrong For Your Friend To Date Your EX...

Dating an ex?You said ex right?So is there any big deal if your friend dates your ex whom she/he knows is your ex?Is it a betrayal?
So I got into a conversation yesterday and I would like your opinion. I too have been on the receiving end a few times. Is it okay for a close friend to date your ex? Not an ex that she didnt know you were dating. An ex that she knew you with well! She knew all your personal jist! Is it betrayal? What is your opinion?
There's nothing there ooo...
Ex to the girl is an Ex
The girl to the Ex is a new found love..
