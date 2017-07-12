 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Actress, Damilola Adegbite Wants To Know If It Is Wrong For Your Friend To Date Your EX...

Wednesday, 12 July 2017

Actress, Damilola Adegbite Wants To Know If It Is Wrong For Your Friend To Date Your EX...

This question will get most people who have been victims worked up........
Dating an ex?You said ex right?So is there any big deal if your friend dates your ex whom she/he knows is your ex?Is it a betrayal?










ola wealth said...

There's nothing there ooo...

Ex to the girl is an Ex

The girl to the Ex is a new found love..

12 July 2017 at 08:34

