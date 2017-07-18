 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Flaunts Hour Glass Figure

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

Actress Ebube Nwagbo Flaunts Hour Glass Figure

This is the most recent photo taken of Nollywood actress Ebube Nwagbo...



My goodness!...Look at her waistline and hips!!!
This woman is hot for days....

If you look well around the Entertainment Industry,this kind of hour glass body is rare (Well her Colleague Ruky Sanda comes to mind with her well rounded hips)..I dont now how she maintains it but I raise Beyonce hands in salute!





Anonymous said...

Ebube is cute for dayz💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋

18 July 2017 at 08:32
Chike TEFLON said...

Beautiful Ebube.
Don't worry Nwa oma, your Arab Prince Will locate you soon.

18 July 2017 at 08:37
Omasiri said...

Kikikikikikiki. End time grandville medical. Dr Ayo to the rescue. Lovely shape though

18 July 2017 at 08:38
Russian roulette said...

Stella , I see what you did here!

18 July 2017 at 08:38
SANDY YO said...

Yes ooo dats ma twinny poshest Eb up there.*muah* I follow raise beyonce hands for her cos it isnt easy to maintain at all.

18 July 2017 at 08:41

