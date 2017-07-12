Actress Toyin Abraham's Alakada Reloaded Movie Nets In N75million

“I am grateful for the astonishing success recorded by Alakada Reloaded movie. It has grossed a total of 75million naira since its cinema debut” says Toyin Abraham.
“I am grateful, in fact ‘grateful’ is not enough to describe how I feel. We have made 75million and this sale is not just limited to Yoruba speaking states despite the movie’s predominant language being Yoruba. The way the movie was received by everyone in spite of language is just mind blowing.
I am thankful to God, to all my fans and to all Nigerians, I love you. I am also extremely thankful to Mr Bola Oba Sa’ad, the Co-executive producer of Alakada Reloaded, to Moses Babatope and Kene Mkparo of Filmone Distributions, to Filmone Distributions too. I can’t thank BBB Media enough for the work they put into the success of this movie, Funmi Oduse, Taiwo Ajuwon and the other members of their team, thank you all so much”
“Alakada Reloaded will be premiering in the UK on Saturday 22nd July and Sunday 23rd July. So, everyone in the United Kingdom should get ready and look forward to it”
Alakada Reloaded which is still showing in cinemas parades a star-studded cast both from the English and Yoruba film sector, as well as a host of Nigerian comedians and musical artistes.
They include Ali Baba, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr Latin, Iyabo Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan and Toyin Abraham herself.
Movie Trailer:
