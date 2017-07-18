Ag. President Osinbajo Received Malala Yousafzai Fund Team

During the courtesy call by the Malala Fund led by Ms. Malala Yousafzai, UN Messenger of Peace, the Acting President commended Malala, noting that “your story is an inspiration for not only young women around the world but for us all.
According to him, “Your ability to articulate issues and the courage to face down hatred and terrorism is widely acknowledged.”
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo with Malala Yousafzai; Amina Yusuf, Girl Advocate from Centre for Girls Education and Habiba Mohammed, Director Centre for Girls Edu.
|Habiba Mohammed, Director Centre for Girls Edu; Amina Yusuf, Girl Advocate from Centre for Girls Education; Malala Yousafzai; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (M); Sen. Aisha Alhassan, Min. of Foreign Affairs
|Acting President Yemi Osinbajo chats with Ziauddin Yousafzai, Malala's Father; flanked by Malala Yousafzai and Amina Yusuf, Girl Advocate from Centre for Girls Education during the courtesy visit. 17th July 2017. PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO.
