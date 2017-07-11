Alleged Side Chic Roseline Meuer Alleges That A Popular Politician Is Interested In Her...
Roseline Meuer,the side chic who allegedly broke Actress Tonto Dikeh's Marriage is alleging that a popular politician wants her to break his home but she says she is not interested....😏😏😏
Hhahahahahahahahahahaha
8 comments:
lol that yimu pix do crack me up
Alleged alleging allege everywhere.. E don tey wey we hear her name so she wants to remind us she still dey.
Hahahaha, who knows, this might soon become a profession. Rosy embrace it na! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
She's trying to give people something to talk about.
Still trying to understand the importance Of this public announcemment
Get a life madam. Yinmu!
Stella i follow you YIMU her.
As what nah?
mtchew!
Story for the gods
Post a Comment