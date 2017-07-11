 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Alleged Side Chic Roseline Meuer Alleges That A Popular Politician Is Interested In Her...

Tuesday, 11 July 2017

Alleged Side Chic Roseline Meuer Alleges That A Popular Politician Is Interested In Her...

Roseline Meuer,the side chic who allegedly broke Actress Tonto Dikeh's Marriage is alleging that a popular politician wants her to break his home but she says she is not interested....😏😏😏






Hhahahahahahahahahahaha  


8 comments:

temitope bunmi said...

lol that yimu pix do crack me up

11 July 2017 at 08:14
Miss Juliet said...

Alleged alleging allege everywhere.. E don tey wey we hear her name so she wants to remind us she still dey.

11 July 2017 at 08:18
Pure Nigerian said...

Hahahaha, who knows, this might soon become a profession. Rosy embrace it na! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

11 July 2017 at 08:20
Candy said...

She's trying to give people something to talk about.

11 July 2017 at 08:24
same girl said...

Still trying to understand the importance Of this public announcemment

11 July 2017 at 08:26
Cynthia Iyede said...

Get a life madam. Yinmu!

11 July 2017 at 08:29
Miz Selena said...

Stella i follow you YIMU her.
As what nah?
mtchew!

11 July 2017 at 08:31
Tasty Peppersoup For Events (08182519282) said...

Story for the gods

11 July 2017 at 08:37

