Army Chief Hails NDDC Over infrastructural Support

Major-General Udoh, who spoke during the ceremony marking the operationalization of the 6 Division on Thursday, specially applauded the NDDC Managing Director, Mr Nsima Ekere, for demonstrating readiness to cooperate with the military and the 6 Division in the provision of security and the maintenance of peace and order in the Niger Delta.
The GOC thanked the NDDC for pledging to contribute to the provision of infrastructure in the different barracks in the Niger Delta. He stated that the Commission had awarded a contract for the rehabilitation of the four-kilometre road running through the 6 Division headquarters.
According to him, the Commission also promised to rehabilitation the parade ground, renovate the existing pavilion and erect a new one.
Major-General Udoh, said that the new division which was established nine months ago, needed support to provide adequate infrastructure for its officers and men as well as support its operations which cover Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states.
He noted that the establishment of the 6 Division in the army would go a long way in addressing some of the peculiar challenges of the Niger Delta region.
In his opening remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai, assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would continue to invest in the improvement of security across the country, stating that the establishment of new divisions in the army was based on the assessment of the security challenges in the country.
The Chief of Army Staff noted that the investments in security had contributed immensely in the reduction of crime in the Niger Delta, in particular and the country at large.
It could be recalled that the NDDC recently pledged to partner with the 6 Division on the development of infrastructure at its headquarters in Port-Harcourt. The NDDC Managing Director had told the GOC 6 Division that the Commission would work out a plan that covered a five year period.
