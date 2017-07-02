Bianca Johnson's Post And Delete Calling Out Toke Makinwa...
I dont know the reason for the attack but post was deleted as soon as it was posted....A post and delete is meant to cause some kind of of controversy and/or go viral.....Pity this one didnt..lol
In the next post Toke Makinwa was dragged for ''putting her mouth'' inside Jay-Z's ish where he talked about cheating on his wife....
7 comments:
Lmaoooooooo
The JAY-Z's post is all I want to see.
Who is this one? When toke was shouting and screaming, where was Bianca?
Nigerians and hypocrisy.
She used hers wisely and gained from it but Tonto? Nah, she wants to drag Churchill thru the mud forgetting she has a son for him
Haba.
The weekend is not even over yet. Maybe she will post it or NOT.lol
Is there even some sort of pride in violence and bad marriages now? Is it now a competition?
You love Tontoh now.. tomorrow I'm sure its Mercy Aigbe you will cling to.
Well,Tontoh took to the media to talk about her ordeal free of charge.. Toke kept quiet and wrote hers down!!! Yes! Same effect,different approach. They both achieved their aim,which was to wash every single siglet and boxers in public.🤣🤣😂
Wait.. after this my epistle.
*whispers* umunnem, who is I am Bianca Jonson? Very honest question.
Bianca should just leave Toke alone.. It's her life and she's free to do whatever the hell she wants with it! I for one don't Curr
Toke is as FAKE and SHAMELESS as they come! Pathetic
I have said it many times. I don't like this toke girl. Something is just off when it comes to her.
Maybe she is not in the country
Practice what you preach Toke...
