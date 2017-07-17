Bola Tinubu Says Nigerians Should Pray For Buhari...

Speaking in Kano during a condolence visit to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over the death of Dan Masani Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule, Tinubu said “there is nothing anybody can do in the face of health challenge”.
He said: “The President did not lie to us. He told us he was ill; and he needs to take care of himself. I don’t see any crisis about this situation. We are a nation that is very humane, honest, compassionate, and resilient. We take care of our own neighbours.”
The one-time Lagos State governor added: “I am not a member of presidential cabinet, but I am a member of his party and I am a Nigerian. All we can do is to pray for him.”
Edited from The Nation
*Get well soon President Bubu
