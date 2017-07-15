 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Drama On Toyin Lawani's Instagram Page

Saturday, 15 July 2017

Drama On Toyin Lawani's Instagram Page

The woman is the picture is claiming that Toyin Lawani and her friend stole her babies and is causing trouble on Instagram. There is also a whatasapp chat included...

















Sharon Aminu said...

Is this even possible??

15 July 2017 at 09:25
Ms SSS a.k.a stunning slim shady said...

Instadramarians

15 July 2017 at 09:26
Bee10(mummytwins) said...

Una matter dey give me headache

15 July 2017 at 09:28

