 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Ebonylife Tv’s Festival/4th Anniversary In Lagos - Photos

Sunday, 2 July 2017

Ebonylife Tv’s Festival/4th Anniversary In Lagos - Photos

Ebonylife TV is four already?,it berthed just yesterday!..WOW.
MO ABUDU,CEO EBONYLIFE TV















































6 comments:

Miss Ess said...

This mo'abudu is ageless

2 July 2017 at 10:19
Alloy Chikezie said...

Beautiful picture.
Happy anniversary.

2 July 2017 at 10:22
Anonymous said...

Nice photos. Thought Annie was pregnant?

2 July 2017 at 10:23
CHI EXOTIC said...

OMG!
Everybody go home!
MO abudu just slayed you all
Look at her smokey eyes!!!!
Damn Mama!
She came prepared

Uche jumbo, should be ashamed of herself for looking like the errand girl
Wtf is she wearing?
Toke looks good as usual
Annie got a C too.
MO is giving me some major vibes with that smokey eyes.

Beautiful people
More success MO.

2 July 2017 at 10:24
Chikito The Professional Fire for Fire a.k.a 'Anike' 😂😂😂 said...

Mo looks absolutely stunning 😍who says money isnt good?
What is Uche J-Rod wearing? So James Egbuson is now a star like joke oh.... cha cha eke looks gorgeous too. Seems kiera hewatch has shed weight. #dazall

2 July 2017 at 10:26
QUEEN AMY Loves ACCESS BANK said...

Lovely people but Chacha is too foine

2 July 2017 at 10:28

