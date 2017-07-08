Pages
Saturday, 8 July 2017
Exclusive Photos Of Jakande Estate In Ajah Flooded By Rain...
It's been raining for four days non stop in Lagos and this the present state of Jakande Estate in Ajah.....
People have been rendered homeless....
All photos SDK Photos
Posted by
stella dimokokorkus
at
18:23:00
1 comment:
St.FranKooL....
said...
It was like this in the days of Noah...
8 July 2017 at 18:26
