Forgiving And Forgetting

Look for your favourite spot on the couch to sit on.....
When Someone hurts us and we say that we have forgiven them but cannot forget their crimes..Isnt that going back to square one?.....
What is wrong with remembering?Is it possible to totally forget?
I belong to the school of thought that thinks ''Once bitten twice shy'' and this entails not forgetting what was done so that it does not repeat itself.......Now that brings me to the question ''If you cannot forget,how can you forgive''?
Do you have an ''I forgive but cannot forget story''?
No comments:
Post a Comment