Monday, 17 July 2017

Former Beauty Queen, Munachi Abi's Dogs In Pregnancy Photoshoot

Munachi's dogs are pregnant (doggy mama things LOL) and she had a photoshoot to celebrate before they push.....
Congrats to her.....and the Doggy daddies...LOL







CHI EXOTIC said...

Eeya
She go dey alright last last.

17 July 2017 at 13:21
Fan Emmanuel said...

Hahahaha... Ndi ala

17 July 2017 at 13:21
Lilly simple said...

Shmmmmmmm

17 July 2017 at 13:22
Alloy Chikezie said...

Cute dog.

17 July 2017 at 13:22
STARRY LARRY said...

Well good for her and her dogs




*Larry was here*

17 July 2017 at 13:22
Yori Yori Princess Loveme Jeje said...

follow follow people

17 July 2017 at 13:23
Anonymous said...

Many are mad, few are roaming.

17 July 2017 at 13:23
QUEEN AMY Loves ACCESS BANK said...

Lol though I love dogs but this is crazy

17 July 2017 at 13:24
Miss Ess said...

Interesting..

17 July 2017 at 13:26
Doppelgänger said...

Awwww cute whatever floats her boat.
I admire dogs from afar especially the Maltese but I can't go close to one else I'd be screaming louder than a woman in labour.

17 July 2017 at 13:27
Adeniji Bisi said...

Stella...Allah,, u be case...so u just make me kom dey look dog wey gr Belle..OK

On behalf of some beevees who is expecting such miracle to happen to dia dogs..I pray God give ears to ur cry


MC pinky

17 July 2017 at 13:29
Cynthia Iyede said...

Congrats to her and her dogs. SM oku ori re! Everything goes men!

17 July 2017 at 13:30
SANDY YO said...

Boredom at its peak.😉😕 Hian!

17 July 2017 at 13:30
Monkeynofine said...

Beautiful 😊😊😊😊 congratulations to them.

17 July 2017 at 13:32
EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

I hate dog like craze, infact pets in general....

17 July 2017 at 13:33
Rocky said...

Lol... Why???

17 July 2017 at 13:34

