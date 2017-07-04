Former Ghanaian Footballer Lamptey Talks About Finding Out He Didnt Father 3 Of His 'Kids'

Former Ghanaian professional footballer, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has in a new interview with Nana Aba Amoah of GHOne‘s “Cheers”, revealed how he was betrayed by his ex wife of 21 years.
The current assistant manager at Ghanaian football club Sekondi Wise Fighters, had been with her for 21 years with 3 kids – ages 20, 19 and 8 – before he found out that they were not his.
The wife had filed for divorce over his inability to send the oldest child to the UK for university education.
He however arranged for a DNA test for his children following advice from a friend.
Breaking down in tears, the ex-Aston Villa and PSV midfielder revealed how shocked he was to discover that the children were not his and how his wife blamed him claiming he was impotent.
He disclosed that the three children were from two different men.
He said the divorce has been finalized and he has moved on with his life – focusing on his new family and football academy.
He is married with two kids and another one is on the way.
I felt really bad when I first heard about this.Thank God he has moved on.
Women. Up women. They can do wonders. They can raise the dead without laying a finger.
Na wa for women oooo. 21 years you lied to your man
OMG... The poor kids!! The trauma of discovering that a man you called dad all your life, is not actually ur father.
This is heartbreaking! My God.
I advice men to always go for DNA test on their kids, so that they don't end up to Labour in vain for another man's blood. Cos no matter how u suffer for that child, if the child finds out ur not their dad, they Wil end up looking for their bio dad
