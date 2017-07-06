Good Hair CEO 's Chioma And Kika And Traypieces CEO Tracy Nwapa Have Made Up After Their Epic Fight At SIP.

|CHIOMA AND KIKA
Lets look at it from the positive side..Their epic fight brought their brand a lot of publicity and now every lady (including me) wants a piece of #SoKhloe wig.
|TRACY NWAPA
Their handles are all currently on PRIVATE and if you were not following the before now,you cant see the new photos of their 'make up'.
Please if you are following them,send in photos recently posed of end of Brouhaha between the three of them.
Good that you made up Ladies,una too fine to dey fight!
I'm happy about it. Not good at all for we beautiful women to be fighting ourselves. Not healthy for the business/career/husband ministry at all...
The person that says this is a publicity stunt wasn't lying!...
Their wahala
Stella pls rephrase dat ur statement " they are too fine to be fighting" because d only fine person I saw there is tracy nwapa, the others looks like transgender and bobrisky!! Lmao
