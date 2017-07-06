 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Good Hair CEO 's Chioma And Kika And Traypieces CEO Tracy Nwapa Have Made Up After Their Epic Fight At SIP.

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Good Hair CEO 's Chioma And Kika And Traypieces CEO Tracy Nwapa Have Made Up After Their Epic Fight At SIP.

Yesterday Tracy Nwapa CEO of  Tracy pieces allegedly got good hair CEO's Chioma and Kika arrested for beating her to a pulp on Sunday Morning at SIP night club but the three Ladies have ALLEGEDLY made up as you read this.....
CHIOMA AND KIKA


Lets look at it from the positive side..Their epic fight brought their brand a lot of publicity and now every lady (including me) wants a piece of #SoKhloe wig.

TRACY NWAPA


 Their handles are all currently on PRIVATE and if you were not following the before now,you cant see the new photos of their 'make up'.
Please if you are following them,send in photos recently posed of end of Brouhaha between the three of them.

 Good that you made up Ladies,una too fine to dey fight!
CLICK ON THIS LINK TO READ ALL ABOUT THE FIGHT

wideawake naija said...

I'm happy about it. Not good at all for we beautiful women to be fighting ourselves. Not healthy for the business/career/husband ministry at all...

6 July 2017 at 08:35
I am the queen and the boss of this blog(CHIEF) said...

The person that says this is a publicity stunt wasn't lying!...

6 July 2017 at 08:39
Greatlady. said...

Their wahala

6 July 2017 at 09:05
Anonymous said...

Stella pls rephrase dat ur statement " they are too fine to be fighting" because d only fine person I saw there is tracy nwapa, the others looks like transgender and bobrisky!! Lmao

6 July 2017 at 09:07

