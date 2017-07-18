Gov Akeredolu Of Ondo State 'Bad Mouths' Lagos

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday urged investors in the country and outside the shores to bring their investments to the state
He said instead of concentrating their investments in traffic-ridden and human congested Lagos State, investors should consider Ondo.
”My state is blessed with abundant resources”, Akeredolu said in Akure at a meeting with the delegation of Federal Government Industrialization and Economic Diversification team led by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani to his office.
The Governor said Ondo state would be ready to partner with investors so that the State can become the hub of economic activities in Nigeria.
He said, “According to the Nigerian Police Force and Department of Security Services (DSS), Ondo state is the 3rd most secured state in the country
“Therefore, I want to urge investors in the country to come and explore untapped resources which are abundant here.
“We have them in their numbers here, let them come. The rain in here is not much while the harmattan is not harsh.
”Ondo has the second highest reserve of bitumen in the world. Ondo sustained the Western region before independent and during the first republic because of the Cocoa from Ondo state.
“The Federal government should also build a sea port in Ondo state. The Atlantic Ocean that passes through Ondo State is the deepest in West Africa.
”Also, from Araromi in Ilaje is about 45 minutes drive to Ibeju/Lekki in Lagos. So, investors should prefer Ondo state that is free without any traffic to Lagos that is over-congested and has no land?”
The governor further said that the state connects other states across the country for economic and business activities as those coming from the eastern part, the north and other Niger/Delta States passes through the state while going to Lagos for business transactions.
from dailypost
