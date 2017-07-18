Gov Ikpeazu Wins Award As "Best Promoter Of Made in Nigeria Products''

The "Made in Nigeria products" award night that took place last Thursday and Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia State and the State made history by winning the award as the "Best promoter of Made in Nigeria products," .....
Gov. Ikpeazu, after assuming office in May 2015, fervently made moves to restore the glory of Aba in every aspect as the commercial hub of the State and the entire West African subregion.
Today, the moves are paying off positively with the award as "Best promoter of Made in Nigeria products" for the State.
In the event, the dignitaries that attended confirmed that "the made in Aba products" have qualities that will make them to be "soughtafter products anywhere around the globe.
Abians and Nigerians in diaspora have thanked Dr. Ikpeazu for his relentless effort to get Aba and Abia State at large to this level.
Congrats to my best Overall governor in Nigeria!
Congratulations my dear Governor. Side eyes at Stella!
