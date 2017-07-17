Heart Breaking Story....

When asked how she heard about her husband's death, she said:
"My pastor called me on Saturday, July 8, around 7am. He said, “Where are you, Sister Vivian?” I told him I was at home. He then asked me who among my children accompanied my husband to the Redemption Camp. I told him two of my children— Peculiar, 12, and Chibuike, 14. I asked him if all was well. He said yes. After the call, I was disturbed because anytime my husband went to the camp; he usually came back home around 5 or 6am. I had been calling his number but it was not going through.
I called my daughter that I was not comfortable with the questions our pastor asked me on the telephone. I asked her to call our church member in Ojota to know if my husband and two children were in Ojota. The fellow told us there was an accident at Ojota. We then asked who was involved. He said my husband, my two sons with some other church members — one old woman and our neighbour’s child, Daniel.
On hearing this, my daughter started crying. I tried to console her. We had just woken up from sleep. A family friend went to Ojota Bus Stop and saw the wreckage. We were told that a truck conveying a container fell on their bus. The fellow was there when they brought the crane to lift the container off the damaged bus my husband, our two children and others were travelling in"
She said this concerning her last discussion with her late husband:
"I called my husband around 11 or 12pm on Friday. He was at the camp. I told him that because of the Badoo killings in Ikorodu, he should not come home very early as he usually did. I asked him to stay around till 5 or 6am before leaving the camp. He asked me if there was any riot in any place. I said no. He said I should forget about the cult matter and not entertain any fear. He assured me that since he was coming from a church of God, there was nothing to worry about.
I was told he left the camp around 3am. That was the last discussion I had with him.
According to her, the church had contacted her. She continued:
"They came in large numbers, telling me not to be weary. They said he had finished his race. I asked them, “What about my two young children who died? Have they finished their race too just like that?".
from Punch
13 comments:
Take heart dear.
Emm house pls I find it difficult to post comments. I don't see the post a comment section especially if the post has garnered comments. Martin help!
It's really a pity
Chai!...
This is the worst thing that would happen to anybody..
Take heart madam,God knows the best!...
Your husband and children died serving him so there is no cause for alarm!...
I'm sure they are in a better place resting from this evil world...
Oh mi! May God console her o
Chai!
So touching.
Just like that?
Her husband and her two kids left this world.
I pity her and the rest of her kids.
May their souls rest in peace.
Very heartbreaking💔💔💔😓😟 kai!
May God comfort her and pray their souls rip.😇
God please give her strength to overcome this. So sad
This line, "what about my two young children who died, have they finished their race too": most times sympathizers lack the right words to say in situations like these. May God give you the fortitude to bear your loss Madam.
Sad...
What if he had listened to his wife nko?
This is really sad. May their souls rest in peace. Amen
So sad
May the Lord grant her the strength to bear this great loss
Jeeeesus Christ! What a tragedy. Rip to the dead.
Sister Vivian may God Almighty comfort you and your household Amen. Dont know what to say. It is just bad that the devil is very wicked and has blocked a lot of people's ears to know when God speaks to them.
May Redeemed Church be comforted Amen. very painful. I feel for her
