Idris Elba Covers Essence Magazine August Issue - Talks About Remarrying..

Idris is on cover of Essence Mag and on the inside interview when asked about finding love in the midst of raising two kids and filming so much, he was honest.
"Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so," he says. "Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling."
The actor has been previously married twice.
His first marriage was with Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003. Elba and Norgaard have a daughter together named Isan. After that, Elba was briefly married to Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006.
Elba also dated Naiyana Garth from 2013 to 2016, and the two have a son together named Winston.
text from essence.com and yahoo celebrity
1 comment:
Great actor. My female friend is crushing on him
