Lagos Commissioner Warns Of More Rains

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, the state government assured the public of heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams to flood-prone areas of the State.
The commissioner also warned that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks while soliciting the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in canals and gutters.
Ayorinde also urged residents to observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.
Edited from Pulse
The commissioner also warned that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks while soliciting the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in canals and gutters.
Ayorinde also urged residents to observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.
Edited from Pulse
No comments:
Post a Comment