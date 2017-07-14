 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Man Who Blew The Whistle On Former Vice President Namadi Remanded For Lying...

Friday, 14 July 2017

Man Who Blew The Whistle On Former Vice President Namadi Remanded For Lying...

Do not blow the whistle unless you are sure...Otherwise it could back fire like you will read here....


A Kaduna State High Court, on Thursday, remanded a whistle-blower, Abubakar Sani-Chindo, in prison for allegedly providing false information that led to the raid on former Vice-President Namadi Sambo’s residence in Kaduna by officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission on June 28.

Sambo’s house was raided thrice by the anti-graft agency, but failed to find incriminating documents or stashed cash in the building.

The ICPC, in two counts before Justice Aliyu Mohammed, accused Sani-Chindo of providing the false information that led to the reported raid..

Counsel for the ICPC, Elijah Akaakohol, added that the whistle-blower sometime on June 21, 2017 gave the false information to the commission.

Edited from Punch
