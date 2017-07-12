 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri

Advertisement

Advertisement - Mobile In-Article

Wednesday, 12 July 2017

Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri

Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital have been thrown into confusion as bomb explosion ripped the city Tuesday night.

 
I thought the menace of Boko haram has been defeated?
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...