Wednesday, 12 July 2017
Multiple Explosions Rock Maiduguri
Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital have been thrown into confusion as bomb explosion ripped the city Tuesday night.
I thought the menace of Boko haram has been defeated?
stella dimokokorkus
07:15:00
