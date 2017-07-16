 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: New Best Friends - Presidents Trump And Macron

Sunday, 16 July 2017

New Best Friends - Presidents Trump And Macron

© Yves Herman/Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron
shakes hands with President Trump as first lady Melania Trump looks on after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14.



In a rare news conference Thursday — in which both presidents took two questions — Trump made no secret of his delight at Macron’s invitation.

“France is America’s first and oldest ally. A lot of people don’t know that,” he said. “It was a long time ago, but we are together. And I think together, perhaps, more so than ever. The relationship is very good.”
Washington post.
3 comments:

Miss Ess said...

I saw a video cnn showed where trump wants to twist macron's hand with ahandshske5

16 July 2017 at 15:34
Gorgeous Lilian said...

Great.

16 July 2017 at 15:40
Dberrys said...

Macron my crush. Longest handshake ever

16 July 2017 at 15:57

