New Best Friends - Presidents Trump And Macron

© Yves Herman/Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron
shakes hands with President Trump as first lady Melania Trump looks on after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14.
In a rare news conference Thursday — in which both presidents took two questions — Trump made no secret of his delight at Macron’s invitation.
“France is America’s first and oldest ally. A lot of people don’t know that,” he said. “It was a long time ago, but we are together. And I think together, perhaps, more so than ever. The relationship is very good.”
Washington post.
3 comments:
I saw a video cnn showed where trump wants to twist macron's hand with ahandshske5
Great.
Macron my crush. Longest handshake ever
