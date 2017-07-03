Nigerian Airforce Personnel, Aniemeka Emerges Best PhD Student At Babcock University

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said Aniemeka was presented with the award during the university’s graduation ceremony on June 4.
According to Adesanya, Aniemeka graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.67 to receive the award.
Aniemeka, who is one of the beneficiaries of NAF school release programme, is currently the Supervisor of the Computer Centre at 051 Personnel Management Centre at NAF Base in Ikeja, Lagos State.
from punch
According to Adesanya, Aniemeka graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.67 to receive the award.
Aniemeka, who is one of the beneficiaries of NAF school release programme, is currently the Supervisor of the Computer Centre at 051 Personnel Management Centre at NAF Base in Ikeja, Lagos State.
from punch
No comments:
Post a Comment