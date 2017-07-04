 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Ooni Of Ife's Wife Olori Wuraola Says Men Should Stop Oppressing Their Wives..

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Ooni Of Ife's Wife Olori Wuraola Says Men Should Stop Oppressing Their Wives..

Olori Wuraola,the Initiator of #1in3Africa says a woman that is kept in your care,it is your right to look after her....



She also talks about emotional and verbal abuse....You need to watch the video to get the message


