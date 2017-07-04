Pages
Tuesday, 4 July 2017
Ooni Of Ife's Wife Olori Wuraola Says Men Should Stop Oppressing Their Wives..
Olori Wuraola,the Initiator of #1in3Africa says a woman that is kept in your care,it is your right to look after her....
She also talks about emotional and verbal abuse....You need to watch the video to get the message
