Premiere Photos Of Movie ''Alter Ego''

Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos witnessed sparkles of colours, fashion, beauty and stars as the movie, Alter Ego premiered. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde led the constellation of stars among whom are, Rita Dominic, Wale Ojo,Stephanie Linus, Swanky Jerry, Bassey and others.
Other in attendance are: Nkiru Anumudu, Biola Alabi, Gifty, Miyonse, Moses Ewang and wife, Kemen, Wole Ojo, Kunle Remi, Humblesmith, Ufuoma Mcdermoth, Uzor..., Mo Abudu....
4 comments:
wowo ppl plenty sha
If Dem like make Dem release 10000 pictures.. .if dem like make Dem talk say the movie na mini blue film.. ..i no go use my kobo go watch am
I go see am free of charge collect Via flash share
They are all looking beautiful
@Swanky, I fear you oo... Kai
You not ufan at all... .you be Asua
@Anonymous Orubebe
Beautiful men and women getting together. The guy in sunglasses looks like someone who came back from the 80's.
Omotola is so blessed with beautiful family
*Larry was here*
