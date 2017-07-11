 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Premiere Photos Of Movie ''Alter Ego''

Tuesday, 11 July 2017

Premiere Photos Of Movie ''Alter Ego''

Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos witnessed sparkles of colours, fashion, beauty and stars as the movie, Alter Ego premiered. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde led the constellation of stars among whom are, Rita Dominic, Wale Ojo,Stephanie Linus, Swanky Jerry, Bassey and others. 







Other in attendance are: Nkiru Anumudu, Biola Alabi, Gifty, Miyonse, Moses Ewang and wife, Kemen, Wole Ojo, Kunle Remi, Humblesmith, Ufuoma Mcdermoth, Uzor..., Mo Abudu....

































































4 comments:

Anonymous said...

wowo ppl plenty sha

11 July 2017 at 10:03
Anonymous said...

If Dem like make Dem release 10000 pictures.. .if dem like make Dem talk say the movie na mini blue film.. ..i no go use my kobo go watch am


I go see am free of charge collect Via flash share




They are all looking beautiful


@Swanky, I fear you oo... Kai



You not ufan at all... .you be Asua





@Anonymous Orubebe

11 July 2017 at 10:11
Ehi Grace lace_material_uk 07448776953 said...

Beautiful men and women getting together. The guy in sunglasses looks like someone who came back from the 80's.

11 July 2017 at 10:12
STARRY LARRY said...

Omotola is so blessed with beautiful family




*Larry was here*

11 July 2017 at 10:12

