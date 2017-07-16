 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: President Buhari's ALLEGEDLY Recent Photo Hits The Net..

Sunday, 16 July 2017

President Buhari's ALLEGEDLY Recent Photo Hits The Net..

It seems some people want to take over the work of Information Minister Lai Mohammed....LOL




�� Dreamcatcher �� said...

That's an old picture please

16 July 2017 at 09:35
General Zod said...

Lies. Lies. Lies. That's an old ass picture.

16 July 2017 at 09:39
Miss Ess said...

It is well

16 July 2017 at 09:42
Roseberry said...

This picture is more than one year old

16 July 2017 at 09:44
Anonymous said...

This particular robe does he have lots or is it only one is it juju cloth is it same old pics

16 July 2017 at 09:44
SWEETIE said...

Its good to see he is doing fine

16 July 2017 at 09:44
Brain and Beauty. said...

Must it be this kaftan?

16 July 2017 at 09:46
chim_oma said...

Pant on fire.

chim_oma a.k.a. Miss Kapusu

16 July 2017 at 09:47
Fierce of SDK blog said...

Lies,lies,lies,and more lies. #sigh.

16 July 2017 at 09:49
Fan Emmanuel said...

Hahahahaha.. See the way this people are treating Nigerians like fools. Smh

16 July 2017 at 09:51

