President Trump To Give Nigeria And 3 Other Countries $639million

According to Dailypost,Trump’s pledge came during a working session of the G20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany, the UN World Food Programme (WFP), Executive Director, David Beasley, said on the sidelines of the meeting, according to Reuters.
Acting Head, Bureau of Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Rob Jenkins, confirmed that Nigeria will get $121million from the money.
Similarly, more than $191million would go to Yemen, $199million to South Sudan and nearly $126million for Somalia.
Jenkins said conflicts in the four countries, had made it difficult to reach some communities in need of food.
*That money Nigeria will get is a lot..Who will it be handed to?God save Nigeria!
