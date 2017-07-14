 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Rapper T.I Sends Estranged Wife Tiny A Beautiful Birthday Memo

Advertisement

Advertisement - Mobile In-Article

Friday, 14 July 2017

Rapper T.I Sends Estranged Wife Tiny A Beautiful Birthday Memo

Two of them are heading towards divorce but his birthday message to her is everything...








Posted by at

6 comments:

Miss Ess said...

They should try and make up na

14 July 2017 at 21:23
Anonymous said...

Hahahaha cheatig ass

14 July 2017 at 21:26
Oly Benny said...

Very emotional they should settle their differences nah. TI really loves her but he cheat



Olybekee
Amawbia ugbo ogiriga

14 July 2017 at 21:30
Anonymous said...

They are still in love

I love their kind of love

They do stuff together.. They love their 3some...

They love their life

Love me @Ti and @Tiny





@Anonymous Orubebe

14 July 2017 at 21:31
Fan Emmanuel said...

Oyibo people and they mentality!

14 July 2017 at 21:38
Iphie dearie said...

I really loved the relationship they had/have.
Two individuals that persevered even while one 'did time'

Maybe being apart is the best. Their bodi dey hot. The way they 'harrass' each on SM is hilarious.

This Birthday wish👆Is a Ride Or Die kinda message.

14 July 2017 at 21:39

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...