Reason Good Hair CEO 's Chioma And Kika Beat Up CEO Tracypeices Tracy To A Pulp

The beef was caused by a khloe kardashian inspired wig which Tracy was the first to make and named it #SoKhloe. Then the good hair girls made theirs and named it #SoKhloe.
Tracy named her brand with mouth but Chioma and Kika did the paper work via their company Good hair...
This pissed Tracy off cos apparently they had all been having beef. So Tracy went on an Instagram to rant but didn't mention names And Kika responded with a minor sub.
Unfortunately the 3 girls met at SIP night club On Saturday night and Tracy allegedly went to their table with some guy she came with and Kika was with her boyfriend and she went to sit with them and Kika's boyfriend poured Tracy a drink and this got Kika really annoyed and she got up and emptied the glass on Tracy and that was how the fight started
When Kika saw that Tracy was about to employ her fighting skills,she tore her shirt and threw off her wig and rushed at Tracy with a punch which landed on her face...
|CHIOMA AND KIKA....
TOKE WEARING THE WIG #SoKhloe THAT CAUSED THE FIGHT
Big disgrace to their family and generation.
Who are they pls?
the fight is not interesting jooo
