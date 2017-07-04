 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Reason Good Hair CEO 's Chioma And Kika Beat Up CEO Tracypeices Tracy To A Pulp

Advertisement

Advertisement - Mobile In-Article

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Reason Good Hair CEO 's Chioma And Kika Beat Up CEO Tracypeices Tracy To A Pulp

The Messy fight between three Beautiful Society chicks named Chioma,Kika and Tracy is still being whispered...Three very beautiful women who threw caution to the wind and fought like crazy dogs at dawn....No one will be forgetting this in a hurry...


Tracy



The beef was caused by a khloe kardashian inspired wig which Tracy was the first to make and named it #SoKhloe. Then the good hair girls made theirs and named it #SoKhloe. 

Tracy named her brand with mouth but Chioma and Kika did the paper work via their company Good hair...

This pissed Tracy off cos apparently they had all been having beef. So Tracy went on an Instagram to rant but didn't mention names And Kika responded with a minor sub. 

Unfortunately the 3 girls met at SIP night club On Saturday night and Tracy allegedly went to their table with some guy she came with and Kika was with her boyfriend and she went to sit with them and Kika's boyfriend poured Tracy a drink and this got Kika really annoyed and she got up and emptied the glass on Tracy and that was how the fight started
 When Kika saw that Tracy was about to employ her fighting skills,she tore her shirt and threw off her wig and rushed at Tracy with a punch which landed on her face...


 CHIOMA AND KIKA....



TOKE WEARING THE WIG #SoKhloe THAT CAUSED THE FIGHT

Posted by at

3 comments:

ukwu dimond said...

Big disgrace to their family and generation.

4 July 2017 at 15:46
IBUKUNOLUWA said...

Who are they pls?

4 July 2017 at 15:49
Bootylycious diva said...

the fight is not interesting jooo

4 July 2017 at 15:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...