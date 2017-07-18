 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Senate President Saraki Says Customs Boss Can Wear Jeans Or Tee Shirts If He Ends Smuggling..

Tuesday, 18 July 2017

Senate President Saraki Says Customs Boss Can Wear Jeans Or Tee Shirts If He Ends Smuggling..

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali has been having issues with the Senate over his failure to wear Customs uniform.......


but he can wear jeans and T-shirt to office if he ends smuggling, Senate President Bukola Saraki has said. 
Saraki said this while declaring open a public hearing on ‘Smuggling - A threat to Nigeria’s quest to self sufficiency in rice production’ yesterday.

Saraki, in the presence of Ali, said: “Once you end smuggling, even if you want to wear jeans and T-shirt, I will personally move the motion to support you”.

Edited from Daily Trust

