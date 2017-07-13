Senator Shehu Sani Continues The 'Animal' Talk

The Senator who has been talking in animal parables has upped the game by adding more animals and insects..lol
"The Anaconda and the Python once ruled the Forest;they ruled unjustly and brutally,
The Cobras,the Vipers,the mambas,the Boars merged and promised to take the inhabitants of the forest out of the forest of thorns to the promised forest of roses; and they dethroned the Anaconda and the Python.Then the forest was stuck with the Losers talking at each other and the winners not talking to each other.The Winners must talk to each other before the losers stop talking at each other"
No comments:
Post a Comment