Side Chick Called Out On Facebook.

People should learn to deal with the dogs they married and not call out side chicks.....
Out here is A girl called Chidinma Igwilo.She works in access bank in Adeola Odeku.So madam banker,Believes that a married man should be her taxi driver.If your husband owns a hugeaccount balance,Madam will start with the man even before he even knows who she is.Even with koboless ones that dont have 100k to their names,Madam starts to struggle.
Her name on instagram is
The man involved is an idiotic fellow who would not stop soiling his hands with his immoral ways....
Wait for it:His mum thinks her son is a priest.
He has no shame foe family and is a public toilet .He cant even afford good clothes oh.He would take care of his family but he has just enough to go round to the side chicks he acquires .
A blood sucker that sucks the energy of the woman who has spent her last years with him in misery.Cant even but his own kids decent clothes to put on their backs.
Chidinma igwilo,I will make sure you see this. We would come and disgrace you since you are a habitual side chick and you have refused to Get sense.You started with Emeka .You disturbed him until he almost left the bank for you.Emeka is married,only God knows if you still throw yourself shamelessly at him
You moved on to J.O.E. Your end is near.
I am calling you out because you had the temerity to blab your stupid lips at his wife....
I will call out the husband soon.
If i hear peem from your mouth,I will release videos that will make you commit suicide.
PS:I do not need your sermon of leave the side chick and fight the husband.With the anger in me,if i know you personally,I will ignore you and delete your comment.If you are someone i don't know,I will block you.
A woman shouldnt be the reason why another woman is emotionally down.
Women pulling them selves down before Jesus came
3 comments:
abeg Stella d gal is right jare.women are women's haters.girls and married men.receive sense o.imagine the disgrace
Lmao....the last two lines killed😂😂😂😂 I hate this kinda fight so I'll just pass.
Most men are dogs, I don't think I will have such time to call out any side chick, let her enjoy with him but I will make sure I deal with the man, some times is not the fault of the side chick but the men, some of them will lie about their marriage and still hide their families from side chick and the side chick will believe what the man has said.
Some men will even say their wife is dead, she is sick, she is mad, they are divorced, blah blah blah, please women learn to control your anger but deal with the man in question, chief will always say don't pity any man, don't tell a man your worth.
Post a Comment