Sunday, 2 July 2017

Toke Makinwa Dragged For Tweeting About Jay-Z Cheating On Wife

I found this dragging really hilarious..
Oh,by the way OAP Toke (She is still one right?) looks so fine in this photo....*sigh*













Doppelgänger said...

Funny how people are crying over a marketing strategy. Suddenly an all so private Jay and Bey are sharing marital details no one asked them for.

2 July 2017 at 09:18
Pipi Lee said...

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
No chills mehn!
I bu onye ala?
You want to cash in on Bey's predicament too?

Lmaooooooooo
It was just an innocent tweet tho😂😂😂😂😂

2 July 2017 at 09:19
Excellent Paki said...

I said it yesterday, Toke just loovesss the attention so much, it's nauseating! Bleeehh

She lives in a glass house and wants to start throwing stones first? Really dumb

2 July 2017 at 09:20
Gemmie said...

Lol @ you have a log of wood in your eyes.
Toke should have known better.




#ShadingOnCodeHehehehe

2 July 2017 at 09:21
Anonymous said...

immature Toke.

2 July 2017 at 09:23
Miss Ess said...

Oro lofe gbo. She don hear am

2 July 2017 at 09:25
CHI EXOTIC said...

See how ignorant people are making it seem like cheating on your spouse is right
It's wrong!

Though I can't possibly just end my marriage on the basis of cheating alone, but lets not make it look like having extra marital affair is right

JayZ, said he found himself and has changed and he deserves to be forgiven.
HOV killed it on this new album tho.

2 July 2017 at 09:26
Iphie dearie said...

Lol. Toke has entered one chance.
The funny thing is that she gives so much to these people on tweetville oh.
One minute they singing her praises.. the next,they are tearing her apart.

Since the Maje saga.. Most men on twitter have not forgiven her.. They came out to play again🤣😂😂

Where is Pipi?

2 July 2017 at 09:26

