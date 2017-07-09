 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Wedding Photos Of Gov Amosuns' Daughter Ayomide And Abike Dabiri's Son Oladipupo

Advertisement

Advertisement - Mobile In-Article

Sunday, 9 July 2017

Wedding Photos Of Gov Amosuns' Daughter Ayomide And Abike Dabiri's Son Oladipupo

The talk of the town Nikkai wedding between Gov Amosun's daughter and Buhari's SA on Diasporan affairs Abike Dabiri Erewa's son held yesterday in Ogun state and the venue was filled with the who is who in society.....
Beautiful couple















Oh wow,the couple really look so good together,I pray that whatever is sealed on earth between them is also sealed in heaven...I love LOVE!
Lets wish 'em lots of tatas in Jesus name ..


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...