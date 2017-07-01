Woman Allegedly Killed For Revealing How Much She Earns On The Social Media

A woman has been murdered by an unknown person after she took to Facebook to reveal how she escaped poverty to making huge sums of money.
A Florida woman proudly recalled on Facebook how she went from being homeless to "making six figures" just hours before she was shot to death early Thursday, DailyNews reported.
The report revealed that Makeva Jenkins was fatally shot at her home in upscale Lake Worth after writing on social media that "I'm in awe of how far I've come."
She was 33 before her death. Jenkins wrote in the post late Wednesday night, "we overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures."
"No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business," she wrote. "I'm saying this to say, anyone can do it. It takes determination and consistency."
That was Jenkins' last post on her Facebook page.
A masked suspect had knocked on her door just after 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Jenkins was shot following an altercation, and the suspect fled in the family's car.
Jenkins — the mother of three children — later died from her wounds,according to the Palm Beach Post.
"Regretfully, the news reports are true," a friend or family member posted on her Facebook page on Thursday. "The family of Makeva Jenkins asks that their privacy be respected at this most trying time."
No comments:
Post a Comment