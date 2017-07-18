Woman Confesses To Ending Hubby's Life Because She Was Angry..

WHAT!!!....I cannot believe this!
A 39 year old mother of three identified as Omotayo Salawudeen has confessed to killing her husband in Oshogbo, in Osun state.
Omotayo, who said she was “just angry” with her late husband, 43 years old Salawudeen Hakeem, told journalists that she contracted one 24yrd old ex- convict Oladapo Dolapo to do the job.
The suspect made the confession while, being paraded alongside her accomplice by the Osun state police command, in Oshogbo, on Monday.
According to her, the late husband was a good person who always took care of her needs and that of her children.
She said “We’ve been married for seventeen years, we are blessed with three children aged 17, 15 and 12”
“He didn’t not offend me, I was just mad at him,I choked him with a pillow after having s3x and Dolapo stabbed him to death with a knife.
“I regret my action. I didn’t know it would feel this way”
The accomplice, Oladapo Dolapo also corroborated the confession of the wife.
He said the suspect (wife) contracted him to punish her husband by killing him, with a promise to give him whatever he requested, if the operation is successful.
from dailypost
Wicked witch, daughters of jezebel. Woman of anger and annoyance. This world is turning to something else....what a world we live in
See her head like snake
Can you imagine! What a wawu! "You were just mad at him" *Raises a finger* Madam, i have just one question to ask. Are you sure ma, that your village people didnt come visiting at that moment?
Mrs Stella you "Cannot Believe this" because it is a woman killing a man; If it was a man that killed his wife or hit her you would've asked for the man to be killed immediately and then go ahead to spill one of ur many Gender hate speech.
It's quite a pity all you do is give ur female BVs the false impression that men are always the evil ones while ALL women are saints and Angels. Quite a pity.
She has given you what you requested, as you are now a guest with the police.
Dear men, run away from nagging women. It's for your own good
