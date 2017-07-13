Woman Who Helped Boyfriend In Shocking Crime Has Been Sentenced

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Rachelle Bond, 41, was sentenced to time served with probation.
She will be released Friday and move to an in-treatment facility. Bond has served less than two years in jail.
Last month, Bond's ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 killing of Bella Bond.
A computer-generated image of the girl was widely shared on social media as authorities worked to identify her.
Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, and then testified against McCarthy at his trial.
She will be released Friday and move to an in-treatment facility. Bond has served less than two years in jail.
Last month, Bond's ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 killing of Bella Bond.
A computer-generated image of the girl was widely shared on social media as authorities worked to identify her.
Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, and then testified against McCarthy at his trial.
from WCVB
*She was practically set free....
No comments:
Post a Comment