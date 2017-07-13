 Stella Dimoko Korkus.com: Woman Who Helped Boyfriend In Shocking Crime Has Been Sentenced

Thursday, 13 July 2017

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island was sentenced Wednesday for helping her former boyfriend dispose of her daughter's body.



As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Rachelle Bond, 41, was sentenced to time served with probation.

She will be released Friday and move to an in-treatment facility. Bond has served less than two years in jail.

Last month, Bond's ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 killing of Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the girl was widely shared on social media as authorities worked to identify her.

Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, and then testified against McCarthy at his trial.
from WCVB


*She was practically set free....

