Count Down To SDK Enugu BVs Charity Dinner

Hello BVs,
Its almost time for us to celebrate love the SDK way....
Tomorrow we will be having Dinner with Children from selected Orphanages.
We will also be giving them gifts and hugs and words to encourage them
Please add your prayers to our efforts for this special, formal and entertaining dinner evening being hosted to show we care about the less privileged…
It is happening tomorrow Friday 22nd September, 2017
Starting by 4pm
At Nondon Hotel, New Heaven, Enugu.
We will try our best to send in updates or send the whole photos after the event is over.
Nothing works without love!
Lots of love
FROM ENUGU BLOG VISITORS
Lots of love right back to you guys. Well done.
Very good. God bless una efforts Amen
