Thursday, 21 September 2017

Count Down To SDK Enugu BVs Charity Dinner

The Count down has started....




Hello BVs, 

Its almost time for us to celebrate love the SDK way....

Tomorrow we will be having Dinner with Children from selected Orphanages.
We will also be giving them gifts and hugs and words to encourage them


Please add your prayers to our efforts for this special, formal and entertaining dinner evening being hosted to show we care about the less privileged…

It is happening tomorrow Friday 22nd September, 2017

Starting by 4pm

At Nondon Hotel, New Heaven, Enugu.

We will try our best to send in updates or send the whole photos after the event is over.

Nothing works without love!

Lots of love
FROM ENUGU BLOG VISITORS
Miss Ess said...

Lots of love right back to you guys. Well done.

21 September 2017 at 13:18
Yori Yori Princess Loveme Jeje said...

Very good. God bless una efforts Amen

21 September 2017 at 13:20

