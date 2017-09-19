Kevin Hart's Ex-Wife Torrei Hart Says 'Lies and Infidelity' Ended Our Marriage

Amid Kevin Hart's extortion case, the comedian's first wife, Torrei Hart, is speaking out about how his "lies and infidelity" ended their marriage.
"When I met him, he was selling sneakers. He started to get fame and I'm kind of feeling a little left behind. We grew apart," Torrei, 39, recalled of her split from Kevin, 38, during an interview with Inside Edition that aired yesterday.
The Get Hard actor has publicly admitted to being unfaithful to Torrei, who was his college sweetheart. "Yes, people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, no I'm not," he said in his 2013 stand-up comedy special, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain. "Do I wish I could take it back? No, no I don't."
Torrei felt the jokes were made at her expense. "I have an ex-husband who has repeatedly used me in his stand-up routines. For years, I had to endure that," she told Inside Edition.
Since their 2011 divorce, Torrei has tried to maintain an amicable relationship with Kevin for the sake of their children, Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9. (He and current wife Eniko Parrish are expecting his third child, a baby boy, later this year.
Things became even more complicated last year when Parrish, 33, shared an Instagram photo from her and the Ride Along actor's wedding with the caption, "8 years together. 1 year married. Forever to go!"
Fans were quick to point out that Kevin and Torrei divorced six years ago, prompting her to speculate whether his relationship with Parrish began before their split. "I can't say yes, I can't say no. All I can say is if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone," Torrei said.
Edited from US Magazine.
