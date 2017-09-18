NECO Certificates Now Recognised At Home And Abroad

NECO was established in 1999 by the federal government to serve as alternative to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).
However, several educational institutions and students had initially been sceptical about the certificates issued by the examination body, but Okebukola said the negative view of NECO certificates was now a thing of the past.
“NECO has improved significantly. NECO certificate is highly valued. It is now highly treasured at home and abroad,” Okebukola declared when he delivered a lecture titled: “Global Competitiveness in Education: Implications for Educational Assessment in Nigeria” at the third in the series of lectures to be organised by the examination body in Minna, Niger State.
Okebukola attributed the “global recognition” of NECO certificates to the quality of its assessment and the solid foundation laid for the examination body by its past and present registrars and staff but advised that the high level they had attained should be built upon.
From This Day
